Media Advisory: Opening Ceremonies of the Canadian High Arctic Research Station Campus

CAMBRIDGE BAY, NU, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend the official opening ceremonies of the Canadian High Arctic Research Station (CHARS) campus with Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade, on behalf of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; the Honourable Jeannie Ehaloak, member of the Executive Council of Nunavut and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Cambridge Bay; Her Worship, Pamela Gross, Mayor of Cambridge Bay; and David J. Scott, President and Chief Executive Officer for Polar Knowledge Canada.

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Time: 3:00 p.m. (MDT)

Additional activities are being planned around the opening ceremonies. For more details, please visit:

https://www.canada.ca/en/polar-knowledge/opening-ceremonies-of-the-chars-campus/official-opening-of-the-chars-campus.html

Location: Main Research Building

Canadian High Arctic Research Station (CHARS) campus

1 Uvajuq Road; P.O. Box 2150

Cambridge Bay, NU

X0B 0C0

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)

For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002; Media Relations, Polar Knowledge Canada, 613-402-4897, communications@polar.gc.ca; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, media@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Shared Services Canada, 613-670-1626, Ssc.media-medias.SPC@canada.ca

