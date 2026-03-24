Media Advisory - Ontario must register all drivers carrying passengers for money: CTA, Police

Read the full release here

OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - As Ontario amends its Highway Traffic Act and reviews regulations for Vehicles for Hire, the Canadian Taxi Association is calling for a centralized database for all ground transportation drivers including Taxi, Uber, Lyft, and local app-based services.

"The recent explosion in the number of Vehicles for Hire (VFH) means municipalities are struggling or simply incapable of managing the system," said CTA president Marc André Way at the close of Ontario's Northlander Rideshare Pilot Engagement on March 19th.

"Now is the time for Ontario to introduce a centralized information management system and a single transferrable license for drivers who are transporting passengers for money," says Way. The CTA is also calling for Ontario to require a security camera in every Vehicle for Hire."

"The provision of ground transportation services within all Ontario communities involves, as a key element, the safety and well-being of both citizens who rely on and utilize such services and the drivers who perform them," said Paul Pedersen, Executive Director of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP).

"The OACP welcomes meaningful discussion, inclusive of all applicable stakeholders, on how we can work together to use both new and existing technologies resourcefully. This will quickly provide law enforcement agencies with relevant information, as needed, to promote and maintain public safety and reduce crime and other unlawful behaviours."

CLICK TO READ THE FULL MEDIA RELEASE

SOURCE Canadian Taxi Association

Contact Agne Butkute at 613 746 8740 ext 3315 or [email protected]