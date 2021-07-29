Media Advisory - Notice of Virtual Event - The Ontario HIV Treatment Network Presents a Virtual Roast of Social Posts on HIV, Featuring Canada's Leading Drag Performers - TODAY

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - On July 29, the Ontario HIV Treatment Network (OHTN) will host Dragging the Worst Tweets on HIV, featuring drag superstars Tynomi Banks, Scarlett BoBo, Lemon, Kyne and BOA. The virtual event will highlight the impact of spreading misinformation online, while sharing the latest educational resources on HIV prevention in Canada.

The drag queens will kick off the event by sharing real tweets from online users that grossly misunderstand HIV. Following the social media roast, the five drag queens and the moderator, inclusivity & sex educator Daniella Noël, will discuss HIV prevention, how social media can spread misconceptions about HIV and how stigma continues to impact care for those at risk.

To watch, tune in to the recording at www.ohtn.on.ca starting today.

The Ontario HIV Treatment Network (www.ohtn.on.ca) is a not-for-profit funded by the Ontario Ministry of Health whose mission is to improve the health and lives of people living with and at risk of HIV by using data and evidence to drive change. The OHTN works collaboratively with health care providers, community-based HIV agencies, people living with HIV, policy makers, educators, and researchers in Ontario to gather and analyze data, conduct targeted high-impact research, and support the use of the best available data and research evidence.

SOURCE Ontario HIV Treatment Network

For further information: To set up a conversation about the event with OHTN, contact Michael Wasdell, Director, Evidence Impact, directly at 416-333-5953 or [email protected].on.ca or via the OHTN website at www.ohtn.on.ca