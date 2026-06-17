MEDIA ADVISORY - New Alberta Independence Organization to Launch "Alberta's Done Waiting" Campaign

CALGARY, AB, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - A new Alberta independence organization, Let Alberta Decide, will officially launch at a press conference in Calgary on Friday, June 19, as Albertans prepare for the upcoming October 19 referendum on the future of Alberta's relationship with Canada.

Let Alberta Decide will be co-led by Keith Wilson, K.C., a prominent Alberta lawyer and independence advocate, and Tanya Clemens, a fourth-generation southern Alberta farmer, former math and science teacher, mother, and public advocate for Alberta independence and self-determination.

At the press conference, Wilson and Clemens will launch the organization's new campaign under the slogan "Alberta's Done Waiting." The campaign will present a positive, forward-looking case for Alberta independence rooted in opportunity, self-determination, prosperity, and a renewed sense of confidence in Alberta's future.

The campaign will also make the case that a growing number of Albertans believe the future of their children and grandchildren is at risk, and that Alberta can no longer afford to wait for Ottawa to change. Let Alberta Decide will set out a vision for how Alberta's people, resources, entrepreneurial spirit, and democratic mandate can form the foundation of a stronger future as an independent nation.

Wilson says: "Alberta independence supporters are organizing a serious, professional, province-wide campaign leading into the October 19 referendum."

What:

Launch of Let Alberta Decide and the "Alberta's Done Waiting" campaign

Who:

Keith Wilson, K.C., Alberta lawyer and independence advocate

Tanya Clemens, fourth-generation farmer, former teacher, mother, and Alberta independence advocate

When:

Friday, June 19, 10:30 a.m.

Where:

Hotel Arts -- Conference Room

119 12 Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta

Wilson and Clemens will each deliver remarks, followed by an opportunity for questions from the media.

SOURCE Let Alberta Decide

Media Contact: Keith Wilson, K.C., 780-991-5050, [email protected]