Media Advisory - MP McLeod to announce clean energy investments in Canada's North
Jul 22, 2019, 20:17 ET
OTTAWA, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, Michael McLeod, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, will announce clean energy investments for Canada's North.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Time:
3 p.m. MDT
Location:
Greenstone Building
Atrium
5101 50th Avenue
Yellowknife, Northwest Territories X1A 3Z4
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
