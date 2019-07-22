Media Advisory - MP McLeod to announce clean energy investments in Canada's North

OTTAWA, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, Michael McLeod, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, will announce clean energy investments for Canada's North.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 Time: 3 p.m. MDT



Location: Greenstone Building

Atrium

5101 50th Avenue

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories X1A 3Z4

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

