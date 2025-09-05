MEDIA ADVISORY - Montréal centre-ville unveils alarming data on the state of the city's economic core

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Montréal centre-ville invites media representatives to discover the latest troubling data pertaining to downtown Montréal's safety and economy. These indicators are cause for concern for the vitality of Quebec's largest economic hub.

When: Monday, September 8, 2025

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Where: At the intersection of Peel Street and Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal (Place du Canada) Near the Bixi station and the church.

Who: Glenn Castanheira, General Manager of Montréal centre-ville, will address the media and answer questions.

Opportunity to take images and conduct interviews on site.

SOURCE Montréal Centre-Ville

Information: Catherine Bouchard, 438-520-8935