Media Advisory - Molson Coors Fraser Valley Brewery at Chilliwack Official Opening September 17th, 2019

Molson Coors Canada

Sep 10, 2019, 13:00 ET

CHILLIWACK, BC, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -

WHEN:

Please be advised that Molson Coors Canada will be holding a ceremony to officially open the Fraser Valley Brewery at Chilliwack on Tuesday September 17th, 2019. Guests to arrive at 10:30 with the official ceremony commencing at 11am.


WHERE:

45620 Kerr Avenue, Chilliwack B.C. (trans-Canada highway and Vedder Rd.)


WHO:

Molson Coors Canada President and CEO Frederic Landtmeters will be joined by Chairman of the Molson Coors Brewing Company Board – Andrew Molson, Vice Chairman – Pete Coors, board member, Geoff Molson, members of the management team for Molson Coors Canada, local dignitaries and employees.



WHAT:

Official ceremony to open the Molson Coors Fraser Valley Brewery at Chilliwack including a ribbon cutting ceremony and the unveiling of a dedicated piece of art to recognize the heritage of the Stó:lō people in the area.

INQUIRIES:

Please advise if you will be attending.

SOURCE Molson Coors Canada

For further information: Confirmation of attendance and inquiries are to be directed to Ferg Devins - ferg@thedevinsnetwork.com - 416.528.5961

