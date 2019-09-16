Media Advisory - Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation Plans to Announce News Regarding the Aerospace Industry in Quebec

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On September 19th, members of the media are invited to join Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation to learn more details as we take the next step in regional aviation and celebrate the continued flourishing of the region's aerospace industry.

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2019

Time: 10:30 a.m. (EDT)

Location: Montreal Grandé (1862, Le Ber Street)

SOURCE Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation

For further information: and to confirm your attendance please contact: Meriem Idrissi Kaitouni, 514 844-6665, poste 5805, Meriem.Idrissi.Kaitouni@edelman.com