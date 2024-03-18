Media Advisory - Ministers respond to performance audit reports of the Auditor General of Canada Français
Mar 18, 2024, 15:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will respond to three performance audit reports of the Auditor General of Canada. The following Ministers will address the reports and answer questions from the media:
- The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services
- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs
- The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport
Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for access.
Date
March 19, 2024
Time (local time)
1:00 pm
Location
National Press Theatre
Room 325
180 Wellington Street
Ottawa, Ontario
SOURCE Government of Canada
For further information: Contacts (media) : Simon Ross, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport, [email protected]; Media Relations: Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]
Share this article