Media advisory - Minister Tassi to announce support for Canada's steel industry in Hamilton

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce a significant investment through the Government's Strategic Innovation Fund to support Canada's steel industry.

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019



Time: 4:00 p. m. (ET)



Location: Stelco

386 Wilcox Street

Hamilton, Ontario

Note to media:

Media are asked to present themselves at the main entrance at the corner of Deprew Street and Industrial Road

Media are required to comply with the following dress code:

long pants



long-sleeved shirt

Media will be provided with any necessary personal protective equipment.

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

