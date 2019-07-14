Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to make coding and digital skills announcement in Edmonton

EDMONTON, July 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement on how the Government of Canada is ensuring young Canadians have the right skills for the jobs of tomorrow.

Date: Monday, July 15, 2019



Time: 1:00 p.m. (MT)



Location: Mill Woods Branch, Edmonton Public Library

2610 Hewes Way NW

Edmonton, Alberta

