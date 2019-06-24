Media Advisory - Minister of Public Safety, RCMP Commissioner Participate in Land Transfer Ceremony of Residential School Cemetery

REGINA, June 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Members of the media are invited to attend the land transfer ceremony of the Regina Indian Industrial School (RIIS) cemetery to the RIIS Commemorative Association.

Date: Tuesday, June 25

Location: 701 Pinkie Road, Regina

Schedule:

13:30 Ceremonial opening by grandmothers



13:40-14:10 Speeches by Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, RIIS Commemorative Association President Sarah Longman and other officials.



14:10 Call for affected communities and descendants to stand



14:13 Symbolic gift exchange



14:15 Children read the names of the First Nations from which students at the school were drawn



14:20 Honour Song

Media availability

14:30 Media availability on location:





Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki

RIIS Association President Sarah Longman

About the RIIS Cemetery

The Regina Indian Industrial School (RIIS) was established and funded by the Federal Government in 1891 and was closed in 1910. Over 500 First Nations and Métis pupils from age three to early twenties from an estimated 43 different communities across Saskatchewan (primarily), Manitoba and Alberta attended the RIIS. The RIIS cemetery received municipal heritage status in 2016 and provincial heritage status in 2017. Today, a white fence surrounds the RIIS cemetery at 701 Pinkie Road in Regina, SK. It contains the unmarked graves of 35 to 40 children, most believed to be students of the school.

