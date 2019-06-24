Media Advisory - Minister of Public Safety, RCMP Commissioner Participate in Land Transfer Ceremony of Residential School Cemetery
Jun 24, 2019, 14:46 ET
REGINA, June 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Members of the media are invited to attend the land transfer ceremony of the Regina Indian Industrial School (RIIS) cemetery to the RIIS Commemorative Association.
|
Date: Tuesday, June 25
|
Location: 701 Pinkie Road, Regina
|
Schedule:
|
13:30
|
Ceremonial opening by grandmothers
|
13:40-14:10
|
Speeches by Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, RIIS Commemorative Association President Sarah Longman and other officials.
|
14:10
|
Call for affected communities and descendants to stand
|
14:13
|
Symbolic gift exchange
|
14:15
|
Children read the names of the First Nations from which students at the school were drawn
|
14:20
|
Honour Song
|
Media availability
|
14:30
|
Media availability on location:
|
About the RIIS Cemetery
The Regina Indian Industrial School (RIIS) was established and funded by the Federal Government in 1891 and was closed in 1910. Over 500 First Nations and Métis pupils from age three to early twenties from an estimated 43 different communities across Saskatchewan (primarily), Manitoba and Alberta attended the RIIS. The RIIS cemetery received municipal heritage status in 2016 and provincial heritage status in 2017. Today, a white fence surrounds the RIIS cemetery at 701 Pinkie Road in Regina, SK. It contains the unmarked graves of 35 to 40 children, most believed to be students of the school.
RCMP Depot Division Media Relations, depot.division@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, 639-625-3933
