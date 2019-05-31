Media Advisory - Minister Ng to Speak at Women Deliver Conference

VANCOUVER, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will provide remarks on getting more women into politics at Women Deliver's Canada Pavilion.

Remarks at the Canada Pavilion: Women for Change "Leadership & Influence"

Date: Monday, June 3, 2019



Time: 10:20 to 11:00 a.m.



Location: Steamworks

375 Water Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

