Media Advisory - Minister Ng to Speak at Women Deliver Conference
May 31, 2019, 13:00 ET
VANCOUVER, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will provide remarks on getting more women into politics at Women Deliver's Canada Pavilion.
Remarks at the Canada Pavilion: Women for Change "Leadership & Influence"
Date:
Monday, June 3, 2019
Time:
10:20 to 11:00 a.m.
Location:
Steamworks
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
