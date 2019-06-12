Media Advisory - Minister Ng to participate in a discussion on barriers and opportunities for women in the construction industry Français
Jun 12, 2019, 17:33 ET
TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Toronto at the Empire Club of Canada to moderate a panel discussion with leaders in the building industry on the topic of exploring barriers and opportunities for women in the sector.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, June 13, 2019
|
Time:
|
6:45 to 7:30 p.m.
|
Location:
|
STORYS Building
|
11 Duncan Street, 3rd Floor
|
Toronto, Ontario
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
Share this article