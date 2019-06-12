Media Advisory - Minister Ng to participate in a discussion on barriers and opportunities for women in the construction industry Français

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Toronto at the Empire Club of Canada to moderate a panel discussion with leaders in the building industry on the topic of exploring barriers and opportunities for women in the sector.

Thursday, June 13, 2019


6:45 to 7:30 p.m.


STORYS Building

11 Duncan Street, 3rd Floor

Toronto, Ontario

