Media Advisory - Minister Ng to meet with health tech entrepreneurs in Surrey and to announce federal investments in women entrepreneurs
Aug 23, 2019, 16:09 ET
SURREY, BC, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Surrey to celebrate innovation and entrepreneurship in the start-up community. She will then announce federal investments in women entrepreneurs. The Minister will be joined by Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, and Gordie Hogg, Member of Parliament for South Surrey–White Rock.
Event:
Health and technology panel discussion
Date:
Monday, August 26, 2019
Time:
8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
Location:
HealthTech Innovation HUB
Event:
Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement
Date:
Monday, August 26, 2019
Time:
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Location:
Trinity Aviation Services Ltd.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
