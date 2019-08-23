Media Advisory - Minister Ng to meet with health tech entrepreneurs in Surrey and to announce federal investments in women entrepreneurs Français

SURREY, BC, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Surrey to celebrate innovation and entrepreneurship in the start-up community. She will then announce federal investments in women entrepreneurs. The Minister will be joined by Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, and Gordie Hogg, Member of Parliament for South Surrey–White Rock.

Health and technology panel discussion



Monday, August 26, 2019


8:00 to 9:30 a.m.


HealthTech Innovation HUB
City Centre 1
201-13737 96 Avenue
Surrey, British Columbia


Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement



Monday, August 26, 2019


10:30 to 11:30 a.m.



Trinity Aviation Services Ltd.
201-19148 27 Avenue
Surrey, British Columbia

