Media Advisory - Minister Ng to give opening remarks at the launch of the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub for Eastern Ontario Français

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jun 11, 2019, 10:00 ET

OTTAWA , June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Ottawa to celebrate the launch of Eastern Ontario's Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub.

 

Date:

Wednesday, June 12, 2019



Time:

5:00 to 5:15 p.m.



Location:

Impact Hub Ottawa
123 Slater Street, 6th Floor
Ottawa, Ontario

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

Organization Profile

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Minister Ng to give opening remarks at the launch of the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub for Eastern Ontario

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jun 11, 2019, 10:00 ET