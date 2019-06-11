Media Advisory - Minister Ng to give opening remarks at the launch of the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub for Eastern Ontario Français
Jun 11, 2019, 10:00 ET
OTTAWA , June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Ottawa to celebrate the launch of Eastern Ontario's Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
|
|
|
Time:
|
5:00 to 5:15 p.m.
|
|
|
Location:
|
Impact Hub Ottawa
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
Share this article