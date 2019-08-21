Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments in women entrepreneurs and participate in a panel discussion on women's entrepreneurship at OneEleven and speak at the CDN Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon Français
Aug 21, 2019, 12:09 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be at OneEleven to announce federal investments in women entrepreneurs and to moderate a panel on women's entrepreneurship. She will then speak at the 2019 CDN Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon presented by IT World Canada.
|
Event:
|
Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement
|
Date:
|
Thursday, August 22, 2019
|
Time:
|
8:45 to 10:00 a.m.
|
Location:
|
OneEleven Toronto
325 Front Street West, 4th Floor
Toronto, Ontario
|
Event:
|
CDN Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon
|
Date:
|
Thursday, August 22, 2019
|
Time:
|
12:00 to 12:45 p.m.
|
Location:
|
Credit Valley Golf and Country Club
2500 Old Carriage Road
Mississauga, Ontario
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
