Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investment to help small businesses export
Aug 16, 2019, 14:00 ET
HALIFAX, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Halifax to announce a federal investment to support more Nova Scotia small businesses in exporting to new markets. She will be joined by Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament for Halifax.
Event:
Trade Accelerator Program announcement
Date:
Monday, August 19, 2019
Time:
8:30 to 10:00 a.m.
Location:
The Galley
Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market, 2nd Floor
1209 Marginal Road
Halifax, Nova Scotia
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Ryan Nearing, Communications Planner, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, 343-548-3934, ryan.nearing@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
