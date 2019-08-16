Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investment to help small businesses export

HALIFAX, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Halifax to announce a federal investment to support more Nova Scotia small businesses in exporting to new markets. She will be joined by Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament for Halifax.

Event: Trade Accelerator Program announcement



Date: Monday, August 19, 2019



Time: 8:30 to 10:00 a.m.



Location: The Galley

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market, 2nd Floor

1209 Marginal Road

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter , Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Ryan Nearing, Communications Planner, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, 343-548-3934, ryan.nearing@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

