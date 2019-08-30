Media Advisory - Minister McKenna to announce support for high tech
Aug 30, 2019, 12:18 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce an important investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:00 a.m. (ET)
|
Location:
|
Rockport Networks,
|
515 Legget Drive, Unit 600
|
Kanata, Ontario
Media are asked to confirm attendance with Michael Salter at 613 697-0245 or msalter@rockportnetworks.com.
Upon arrival, media will need to present their media accreditation badge as well as a piece of government-issued photo ID.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
