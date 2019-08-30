Media Advisory - Minister McKenna to announce support for high tech

OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce an important investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund.

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2019



Time: 9:00 a.m. (ET)



Location: Rockport Networks,

515 Legget Drive, Unit 600

Kanata, Ontario

Media are asked to confirm attendance with Michael Salter at 613 697-0245 or msalter@rockportnetworks.com.

Upon arrival, media will need to present their media accreditation badge as well as a piece of government-issued photo ID.

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

