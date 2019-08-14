Media Advisory - Minister Maryam Monsef and SA Randy Boissonnault will make an important announcement in support of LGBTQ2 organizations in Canada

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, and Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre and the Prime Minister's Special Advisor on LGBTQ2 Issues, will make an important announcement in support of LGBTQ2 organizations in Canada.

The details are as follows:

Date: August 15, 2019

Time: 1 p.m.

Location:

Pride Centre of Edmonton

10618 105 Avenue NW

Edmonton, Alberta

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-8684

Related Links

http://www.swc-cfc.gc.ca/

