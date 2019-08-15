Media Advisory - Minister Maryam Monsef and PS Terry Duguid will announce a national strategy for engaging men and boys in gender equality Français
Aug 15, 2019, 12:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, and Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, will announce a national strategy for engaging men and boys in gender equality.
The details are as follows:
Date: August 16, 2019
Time: 10 a.m.
Location:
McMahon Stadium
1817 Crowchild Trail NW
Calgary, Alberta
Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.
All times are local.
SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality
For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-8684
