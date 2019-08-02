Media Advisory - Minister Lebouthillier will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations in Gaspésie and les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

CHANDLER, QC, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations in Gaspésie and les Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

The details are as follows:

Date: August 5, 2019

Time: 9 a.m.

Location:

Motel Chandler

515 Daigneault Street

Chandler, Québec

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Joshua Kirkey, Manager, Communications Services, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6884

Related Links

http://www.swc-cfc.gc.ca/

