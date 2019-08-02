Media Advisory - Minister Joly to highlight inclusiveness in tourism in Canada for Montréal Pride Festival Français
Aug 02, 2019, 12:44 ET
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will participate in a press conference during the lead-up to the 2019 Montréal Pride festival and highlight inclusive tourism in Canada.
Following her remarks, Minister Joly will be available to answer questions from the media.
|
Date:
|
Monday, August 5, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m.
|
Location:
|
Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel
Follow @cdntourism on social media for tourism-related news and join the conversation using #cdntourismjobs: Twitter, Instagram
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
Share this article