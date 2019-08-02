Media Advisory - Minister Joly to highlight inclusiveness in tourism in Canada for Montréal Pride Festival

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will participate in a press conference during the lead-up to the 2019 Montréal Pride festival and highlight inclusive tourism in Canada.

Following her remarks, Minister Joly will be available to answer questions from the media.

Date: Monday, August 5, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m.



Location: Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel

Espace C2

900 René-Lévesque Boulevard West

Montréal, Quebec

