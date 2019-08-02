Media Advisory - Minister Goodale to make an announcement Français
Aug 02, 2019, 13:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, as he makes an announcement regarding the protection of children from online sexual exploitation.
Following the announcement, Minister Goodale will take questions from the media.
Date
Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Time
1:00 p.m. EDT
Location
National Press Theatre
150 Wellington Street
Ottawa, Ontario
Journalists who are not members of the National Press Gallery will require accreditation from the gallery in advance. For more information, contact Pierre.Cuguen@parl.gc.ca.
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
For further information: Scott Bardsley, Manager of Media and Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, 613-998-5681, scott.bardsley@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca
