Media Advisory - Minister Goodale to celebrate investment in science and engineering researchers at University of Regina
May 30, 2019, 14:10 ET
REGINA, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will visit the University of Regina to celebrate the Government of Canada's latest investment in researchers and students pursuing world-leading discovery work.
Date:
Friday, May 31, 2019
Time:
11:00 a.m. (CST)
Location:
University of Regina Main Campus
Research and Innovation Centre Atrium
3737 Wascana Parkway
Regina, Saskatchewan
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations- mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
