Media Advisory - Minister Goodale to celebrate investment in science and engineering researchers at University of Regina

REGINA, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will visit the University of Regina to celebrate the Government of Canada's latest investment in researchers and students pursuing world-leading discovery work.

Date: Friday, May 31, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m. (CST)



Location: University of Regina Main Campus

Research and Innovation Centre Atrium

3737 Wascana Parkway

Regina, Saskatchewan

