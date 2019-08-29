Media advisory - Minister Freeland to announce support for science and engineering researchers at the University of Toronto
Aug 29, 2019, 13:52 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will visit the University of Toronto to announce the Government of Canada's latest investment in researchers and students pursuing world-leading discovery work.
Media are asked to arrive by 11:15 a.m.
|
Date:
|
Friday, August 30, 2019
|
Time:
|
11:30 a.m. (ET)
|
Location:
|
University of Toronto
|
Medical Sciences Building
|
C. David Naylor Student Commons
|
1 King's College Circle
|
Toronto, Ontario
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations- mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
