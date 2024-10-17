Media advisory - Minister Champagne to highlight support for the research community

SHAWINIGAN, QC, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will announce latest support for the research community in Quebec through the Canada First Research Excellence Fund. Minister Champagne will also announce a new partnership between the National Research Council of Canada and Concordia University.

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024

Time: 11:00 am (ET)

Location:

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to confirm their attendance and receive event location details.

Stay connected

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

Follow Canadian Science on social media.

Facebook: Canadian Science | Instagram: @cdnscience

Follow the department on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Audrey Milette, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]