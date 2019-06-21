Media advisory - Minister Champagne to celebrate investment in college-industry partnerships at Collège Shawinigan Français
Jun 21, 2019, 16:12 ET
SHAWINIGAN, QC, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will highlight an investment in research and innovation partnerships between Collège Shawinigan and local businesses.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
|
Time:
|
1:30 p.m. (ET)
|
Location:
|
Collège Shawinigan
|
Entrance 11, Room 1183
|
2263 Du Collège Avenue
|
Shawinigan, Quebec
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations- mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
