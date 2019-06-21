Media advisory - Minister Champagne to celebrate investment in college-industry partnerships at Collège Shawinigan

SHAWINIGAN, QC, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will highlight an investment in research and innovation partnerships between Collège Shawinigan and local businesses.

Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2019



Time: 1:30 p.m. (ET)



Location: Collège Shawinigan

Entrance 11, Room 1183

2263 Du Collège Avenue

Shawinigan, Quebec

For Canadian science news, follow @CDNScience on social media: Twitter , Instagram , Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations- mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

