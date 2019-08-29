Media Advisory - Minister Chagger to Make a Clean Tech Announcement Français
Aug 29, 2019, 15:17 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Waterloo, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a clean technology funding announcement for Canada's forest sector.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
Friday, August 30, 2019
Time:
11 a.m. EDT
Location:
University of Waterloo
Engineering 6, Room 5107 and 5119
200 University Ave West
Waterloo, Ontario N2L 3E9
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
