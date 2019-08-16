Media Advisory - Minister Catherine McKenna will make an important announcement in Ottawa in support of LGBTQ2 organizations

OTTAWA, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement in Ottawa in support of LGBTQ2 organizations.

The details are as follows:

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2019

Time: 10 a.m.

Location:

SAW Gallery

67 Nicholas Street

Ottawa, Ontario

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-8684

