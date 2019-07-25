Media Advisory - Minister Carr to announce support for local steel and aluminum businesses Français
Jul 25, 2019, 12:30 ET
WINNIPEG, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce new funding for local steel and aluminum businesses.
|
Date:
|
Friday, July 26, 2019
|
Time:
|
11:00 a.m.
|
Location:
|
VAW Systems Ltd.
SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada
For further information: Jill Ritchot, Senior Communications Advisor, Manitoba Region, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Winnipeg, Manitoba, 204-291-8867, jill.ritchot@canada.ca
