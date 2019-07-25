Media Advisory - Minister Carr to announce support for local steel and aluminum businesses

WINNIPEG, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce new funding for local steel and aluminum businesses.

Date: Friday, July 26, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m.



Location: VAW Systems Ltd.

1300 Inkster Boulevard

Winnipeg, MB R2X 1P5

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter: @WD_Canada, @ISED_CA

WD Homepage

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada

For further information: Jill Ritchot, Senior Communications Advisor, Manitoba Region, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Winnipeg, Manitoba, 204-291-8867, jill.ritchot@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.wd.gc.ca/

