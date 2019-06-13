Media Advisory - Minister Carr to announce new strategy to grow the western Canadian economy and support middle class jobs through trade

WINNIPEG, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will be at the Skilled Trades & Technology Centre at Red River College's Notre Dame Campus tomorrow to announce Grow West: the Western Canada Growth Strategy.

Minister Carr will be joined by Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre.

Date: Friday, June 14, 2019



Time: 12:00 p.m.



Location: Rooftop patio – Skilled Trades & Technology Centre

Red River College – Notre Dame Campus

2055 Notre Dame Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba

