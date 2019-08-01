Media Advisory - Minister Carr to announce funding to support Manitoba's growth and global competitiveness

WINNIPEG, August 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce important new funding for projects to support Manitoba's growth and global competitiveness.

Date: Friday, August 2, 2019



Time: 9:30 a.m.



Location: The Canopy at The Forks

1 Forks Market Road

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter: @WD_Canada, @ISED_CA

WD Homepage

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada

For further information: Jill Ritchot, Senior Communications Advisor, Manitoba Region, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Winnipeg, Manitoba, 204-291-8867, jill.ritchot@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.wd.gc.ca/

