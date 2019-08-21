Media Advisory - Minister Bibeau to announce federal investments to support local women-led businesses Français

SAINT-PIE, QC, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Saint-Pie to announce federal investments to support women entrepreneurs across Quebec. She will be joined by women entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement


Thursday, August 22, 2019


3:00 to 3:30 p.m.


Ferme Équinoxe
606 Petit rang Saint-François
Saint-Pie, Quebec

                          

