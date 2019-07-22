Media Advisory - Minister Bennett to participate in the Assembly of First Nations' 40th Annual General Assembly Français
Jul 22, 2019, 11:13 ET
FREDERICTON, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will deliver remarks at the Assembly of First Nations' Annual General Assembly.
|
Date:
|
July 23, 2019
|
Time:
|
1 p.m. (ADT)
|
Where:
|
Fredericton Convention Centre
|
670 Queen Street
|
Fredericton, New Brunswick
|
E3B 1C2
