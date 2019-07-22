Media Advisory - Minister Bennett to participate in the Assembly of First Nations' 40th Annual General Assembly

FREDERICTON, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will deliver remarks at the Assembly of First Nations' Annual General Assembly.

Date: July 23, 2019



Time: 1 p.m. (ADT)



Where: Fredericton Convention Centre

670 Queen Street

Fredericton, New Brunswick

E3B 1C2

