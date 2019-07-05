Media Advisory - Minister Bennett to celebrate the opening of a new daycare in Iqaluit

IQALUIT, NU, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Iqaluit daycare with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations.

Date: July 8, 2019

Time: 3 p.m. (EDT)

Where: 2100 Niaqungusiariaq Street

Iqaluit, NU

For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002, CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca

