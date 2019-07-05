Media Advisory - Minister Bennett to celebrate the opening of a new daycare in Iqaluit
Jul 05, 2019, 14:45 ET
IQALUIT, NU, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Iqaluit daycare with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations.
Date: July 8, 2019
Time: 3 p.m. (EDT)
Where: 2100 Niaqungusiariaq Street
Iqaluit, NU
Minister Carolyn Bennett
