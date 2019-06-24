Media Advisory - Minister Bennett to announce funding to construct an Indigenous Legal Lodge at the University of Victoria Français

VICTORIA, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will be at the University of Victoria tomorrow on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, to announce an infrastructure project that will help support the revitalization of Indigenous laws.

Date:

Tuesday, June 25, 2019



Time:

9:00 a.m. (PT)  


Location:

University of Victoria

MacLaurin Building Lobby

Victoria, British Columbia

