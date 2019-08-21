Media Advisory - Minister Bennett to address the Métis Nation of Ontario Annual General Assembly

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will participate in the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Métis Nation of Ontario Annual General Assembly.

Date: August 22, 2019



Time: 7 p.m. (EDT)



Where:

Bellevue Park

62 Lake Street

Sault Ste. Marie, ON

P6A 4A5

For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca

