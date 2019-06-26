Media Advisory - Minister Bains to mark a SCALE.AI Supercluster milestone Français
MONTRÉAL, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be at Ray-Mont Logistics, a Canadian logistics company, to announce a milestone for the AI-Powered Supply Chains Supercluster (SCALE.AI), part of the Innovation Superclusters Initiative.
Thursday, June 27, 2019
9:45 a.m. (ET)
Ray-Mont Logistics, Montréal Terminal
