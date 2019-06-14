Media advisory - Minister Bains to lead Canadian delegation at the International Paris Air Show Français
Jun 14, 2019, 11:30 ET
OTTAWA, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be in Paris, France, on June 17 and 18 to attend the 2019 International Paris Air Show and meet with key stakeholders in the aerospace, space and defence sectors.
|
Dates:
|
Monday and Tuesday, June 17 and 18, 2019
|
Location:
|
Parc des Expositions Paris-le Bourget
|
The following events are open to media:
|
Opening of the Canadian Pavilion and tour of Pavilion
|
Participants:
|
The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport
|
Date:
|
Monday, June 17, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. (Paris time)
|
Location:
|
Canadian Pavilion
|
Fireside Chat with the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada Bains
|
Participants:
|
The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development
|
Date:
|
Monday, June 17, 2019
|
Time:
|
1:00 p.m. (Paris time)
|
Location:
|
Canadian Pavilion
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
Share this article