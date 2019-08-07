Media Advisory - Minister Bains in Vancouver to make coding and digital skills announcement and visit innovative company

VANCOUVER, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, will make an announcement on how the Government of Canada is ensuring young Canadians have the right skills for the jobs of tomorrow.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m. (PDT)



Location: Sir James Douglas Elementary School

2150 Brigadoon Avenue

Vancouver, British Columbia

This event will be livestreamed on Facebook. Visit Canadian Innovation at the time of the announcement.

Later that day, Minister Bains will take part in a tour at Left inc., an interactive web application company that is helping businesses.

Time: 3:30 p.m. (PDT)



Location: Unit #4 – 2000 Stewart Crescent

Maple Ridge, British Columbia

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

