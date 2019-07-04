Media Advisory - Minister Bains in Mississauga to make coding and digital skills announcement Français
Jul 04, 2019, 12:00 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will make an announcement on how the Government of Canada is ensuring young Canadians have the right skills for the jobs of tomorrow.
Date:
Friday, July 5, 2019
Time:
12:00 p.m. (ET)
Location:
Studica Limited
7220 Pacific Circle
Mississauga, Ontario
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
