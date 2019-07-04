Media Advisory - Minister Bains in Mississauga to make coding and digital skills announcement Français

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will make an announcement on how the Government of Canada is ensuring young Canadians have the right skills for the jobs of tomorrow.

Date:

Friday, July 5, 2019


Time: 

12:00 p.m. (ET)


Location: 

Studica Limited


7220 Pacific Circle

Mississauga, Ontario

