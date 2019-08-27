Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Levitt to make a funding announcement Français
Aug 27, 2019, 13:01 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Michael Levitt, Member of Parliament for York Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, as he makes a crime prevention funding announcement.
Following the announcement, Member of Parliament Levitt will take questions from the media.
Date
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Time
10:30 a.m. EDT
Location
Adath Israel Congregation
37 Southbourne Avenue, Alex Tobias Hall
North York, Ontario
Note: Please use the main synagogue entrance, located at 12 West Gate Ave.
Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
For further information: Scott Bardsley, Manager of Media and Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, 613-998-5681, scott.bardsley@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca
