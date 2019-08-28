Media Advisory - Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie and Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations in Quebec Français
Aug 28, 2019, 10:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie and Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations in Quebec.
The details are as follows:
Date: August 29, 2019
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Location:
The Société Elizabeth Fry du Québec
5105 Chemin de la Côte Saint-Antoine
Montreal, Québec
Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.
All times are local.
SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality
For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-8684
