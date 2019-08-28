Media Advisory - Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie and Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations in Quebec

OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie and Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations in Quebec.

The details are as follows:

Date: August 29, 2019

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location:

The Société Elizabeth Fry du Québec

5105 Chemin de la Côte Saint-Antoine

Montreal, Québec

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

