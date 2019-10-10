Media Advisory - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

TSX: MFI

www.mapleleaffoods.com

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will report its financial results for the third quarter 2019 on October 30, 2019. The financial results will be released by CNW newswire service.

What: Maple Leaf Foods 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call



Who: Michael H. McCain, President and Chief Executive Officer

Debbie Simpson, Chief Financial Officer



When: October 30, 2019 at 2:30pm. Eastern



Where: Go to http://www.mapleleaffoods.com/investors/ for webcast link

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the above link.

To participate via conference call, please call 416-764-8609 or 1-888-390-0605. For those unable to participate, playback will be made available an hour after the event at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, passcode: 289271#.

If you are unable to participate, the webcast will be archived and available on the Company's website at www.mapleleaffoods.com under the Presentations & Webcasts section.

Maple Leaf Foods is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co. ®, Lightlife®, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 12,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

[Minimum Requirements to listen to broadcast: Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer 11+, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, Google Chrome and at least a 128Kbps connection to the Internet. If you experience problems listening to the broadcast, send an email to webcast@cision.com ]

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

For further information: Media Relations Contact: Media Hotline, 1-888-995-5030; Investor Relations Contact: Kim Lee, Vice President, Investor Relations, 905-285-5898

Related Links

http://www.mapleleaf.ca

