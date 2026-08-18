MEDIA ADVISORY: Library workers and supporters to rally in advance of strike deadline

News provided byCanadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)
Aug 18, 2026, 12:30 ET
BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Brampton Public Library workers – members of CUPE 1776 – will be joined by supporters for a rally outside the Chinguacousy branch on Wednesday, August 19 at 6:00 p.m.
The rally comes as the library workers face the final day of negotiations before being in a legal strike position on Friday at 12:01 a.m.
Speakers include Jayda Turner (CUPE 1776 President), Dawn Bellerose (CUPE Ontario Secretary-Treasurer) and Melanie Cummings (Chair of CUPE Ontario Library Workers Committee)
WHEN: Wednesday, August 19 – 6:00 p.m.
WHERE: Chinguacousy Park (Bramalea and Goodwood), Brampton
SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)
For more information, please contact: Craig Saunders, CUPE Communications Representative, 416-576-7316, [email protected]
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