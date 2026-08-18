MEDIA ADVISORY: Library workers and supporters to rally in advance of strike deadline

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Brampton Public Library workers – members of CUPE 1776 – will be joined by supporters for a rally outside the Chinguacousy branch on Wednesday, August 19 at 6:00 p.m.

The rally comes as the library workers face the final day of negotiations before being in a legal strike position on Friday at 12:01 a.m.

Speakers include Jayda Turner (CUPE 1776 President), Dawn Bellerose (CUPE Ontario Secretary-Treasurer) and Melanie Cummings (Chair of CUPE Ontario Library Workers Committee)

WHEN: Wednesday, August 19 – 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Chinguacousy Park (Bramalea and Goodwood), Brampton

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For more information, please contact: Craig Saunders, CUPE Communications Representative, 416-576-7316, [email protected]