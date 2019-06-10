Media Advisory - Launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 10 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The RADARSAT Constellation Mission (RCM), one of the Canadian Space Agency's (CSA's) flagship projects, is set to launch on June 12 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The RADARSAT Constellation is a trio of satellites that will provide critical data in areas such as maritime surveillance, ecosystem and climate change monitoring, and emergency planning during natural disasters.

Media are invited to go to the CSA for a live viewing of the launch. CSA experts and a number of satellite data users will be available for interviews. Media who are unable to attend can watch the launch, either live or after the fact, on the CSA's YouTube channel.

Date: June 12, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. ET



What: Launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission



Who: Steve Iris, RCM mission manager

Magdalena Wierus, CSA engineer



Where: John H. Chapman Space Centre

6767 Route de l'Aéroport

Saint-Hubert, Quebec J3Y 8Y9

