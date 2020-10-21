Media Advisory - Laid-off hospitality workers to hold actions in Toronto, Ottawa & Vancouver; urge government to "Put Workers First" in any industry bailout

UNITE HERE Canada

Oct 21, 2020, 10:00 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -

WHAT:

The Throne Speech outlined commitments to support the hard-hit tourism and hospitality sector. Canada's largest hotel owner, InnVest Hotels, stands to benefit from industry bailouts while workers at their hotels are kicked off CEWS and face permanent layoffs. Laid-off hotel workers from InnVest-owned hotels, will hold multi-city actions to call attention to the need to put workers at the centre of any industry bailout


WHO:

Laid-off hospitality workers in Toronto, Ottawa, and Vancouver, represented by the union for hospitality workers, UNITE HERE Canada


WHEN:

Thursday, October 22, 2020


WHERE:

Toronto:

Demonstration at The St. Regis Toronto

325 Bay Street, Toronto

11AM ET


Ottawa:

Ottawa Marriott workers' Action & Virtual Rally

Petition delivery – 10:30 AM ET

100 Kent St., Ottawa

Virtual Rally – 11 AM ET


Vancouver:

Press Conference and Demonstration at the Hyatt Regency Vancouver

655 Burrard Street, Vancouver

12:30PM PT


WHY:

Canada's travel and tourism workers were among the first and hardest hit by the economic impact of Covid-19.  They will also be the last to return, with industry analysts suggesting recovery may not begin in earnest until 2022.  The government may soon announce details on targeted industry supports but if past economic shocks are any guide, financial supports will help hotel investors and corporate interests pay their lenders but will not help laid-off workers remain attached to their jobs

UNITE HERE represents over 18,000 across Canada who work in the hotel, food service, airport, and gaming sectors.

SOURCE UNITE HERE Canada

For further information: Melissa Sobers, [email protected], (416) 200-0207 (Toronto & Ottawa); Stephanie Fung, [email protected], (604) 928-7356 (Vancouver)

