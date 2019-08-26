Media Advisory - Karen McCrimmon, PS to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and MP for Kanata-Carleton, will make an important announcement to help end cyberviolence

OTTAWA, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Karen McCrimmon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Kanata–Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement to help end cyberviolence.

The details are as follows:

Date: August 27, 2019

Time: 2 p.m.

Location:

Lockheed Martin IMPACT Centre

501 Palladium Drive

Ottawa, Ontario

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-8684

