Media Advisory - Joël Lightbound to announce federal investment to support women entrepreneurs across Quebec Français
Aug 28, 2019, 10:00 ET
QUÉBEC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Joël Lightbound, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert, on behalf of the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in the city of Québec to announce a federal investment to support women entrepreneurs across Quebec. He will be joined by women entrepreneurs and business leaders.
|
Event:
|
Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement
|
Date:
|
Thursday, August 29, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:30 to 10:00 a.m.
|
Location:
|
Femmessor Headquarters
|
1175 Lavigerie Avenue, Suite 50
|
Québec, Quebec
Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: please contact: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
Share this article